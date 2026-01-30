REPORT: Notre Dame Coaching Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach who led Notre Dame to its last national championship in 1988, has entered hospice care at age 89.

The longtime head coach and media member received plenty of praise and plaudits online from colleagues and peers.

“Oh, at some point I think we all knew we’d be lucky to hold on to Lou and legends like him much longer,” announcer Tim Brando wrote on X Thursday night. “So many we’ve looked up to and many I had the honor and privilege of not only covering but working alongside eventually head to their next life of eternal glory. My thoughts are with his family, especially my dear friend (Skip Holtz) his wife Jen and their extended family. His beloved wife Beth awaits. Coach Holtz has always been a National Treasure.”

Holtz’s coaching stops included South Carolina, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, and William & Mary. He did have one brief, unspectacular season in the NFL with the Jets.

Amid a litany of coaching awards, bowl victories, and a national championship, Holtz is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

After his coaching career, Holtz embarked on a successful media career with ESPN, where he served as a college football analyst from 2004 to 2015.

Holtz has devoted time to his passions away from football in recent years as well.

In 2020, he became a vocal advocate for President Trump and remained so during the run-up to the president’s second term in 2024.

The former Fighting Irish coach posted a 249-132-7 record over a 33-year career.