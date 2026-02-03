NFL Confirms ICE Agents Will Not Conduct Operations at Super Bowl LX

The NFL confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will not be conducting operations at the Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

During a security briefing, NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier revealed that there were “no planned ICE enforcement activities,” according to ESPN.

Breitbart News reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) previously confirmed that ICE agents would “conduct enforcement operations at the Super Bowl LX.”:

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ Sports their mission “remains unchanged” despite unrest in Minnesota. Per Fox News, DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski said in October that ICE enforcement is a “directive from the president” and will not be stopped for the Super Bowl, which is between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. “There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally,” Lewandowski said during an interview on “The Benny Show” podcast. “Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find and deport you. That is a very real situation.”

According to ESPN, “sources told The Associated Press” that Jeff Brannigan — a DHS official, had “hosted a series of private calls” in which he “indicated that ICE does not plan to conduct any law enforcement actions the week of the Super Bowl.”