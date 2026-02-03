Roger Goodell Says Bad Bunny Will Avoid Politics During Super Bowl: ‘This Platform Is Used to Unite People’

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Grammy Award-winning rapper Bad Bunny will avoid politics during his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

Goodell referred to Bad Bunny as “one of the great artists in the world,” citing his speech at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night in which he criticized the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics.

“Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world. That’s one of the reasons we chose him,” Goodell said.

Goodell even said that Bad Bunny would use his show to unify Americans.

“But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on, and that this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talent, and to be able to use this moment to do that,” he said.

“I think artists in the past have done that, I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he’ll have a great performance,” he added.

During his Grammy Awards acceptance speech on Sunday night, Bad Bunny declared “ICE out” while calling for love to overpower hate.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” he said. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans. Also, I will say to people, I know it’s tough to know not to hate on these days and I was thinking sometimes, we get contaminados [contaminated], I don’t know how to say that in English. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.”

