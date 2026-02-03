Tom Brady Reveals His Rooting Interest in the Super Bowl

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has disclosed who he will be cheering for in this weekend’s Super Bowl clash between his former team and the Seattle Seahawks.

And his decision may surprise you, though it’s up to you if you believe it.

“I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one,” Brady told his co-host Jim Gray on the Let’s Go! podcast. “May the best team win. In terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back, and it’s a very exciting time for everyone in New England.”

Brady also has to choose his words carefully here, because he is a co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Raiders are rumored to be the top suitor for Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. So, it probably wouldn’t do well to start cheerleading for his former squad while trying to do a deal with one of Seattle’s coaches.

Still, it’s hard ot imagine Brady has no genuine rooting interest. After all, he is a former teammate of their head coach, Mike Vrabel. Brady also maintains very strong ties with Patriots Owner Robert Kraft.

Brady continued, “You have different chapters and moments that you go through where you’re affiliated with a certain team at Michigan, and then I was with the Patriots for 20 years, and I was with Tampa for three amazing years. I’ve been in broadcasting; now I’m an owner of the Raiders. Those memories that I have are forever ingrained in me. … Now in a different phase in my life I root for people and people I really care about.”

Brady led the Patriots to victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. In all, he won six championships with New England before getting his final championship with the Buccaneers in 2020.