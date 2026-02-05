Canadian OnlyFans Model and Olympic Pole Vaulter Alysha Newman Suspended Over Anti-Doping Rules

Canadian OnlyFans user Alysha Newman, a member of Canada’s Olympic pole vault team, has been suspended by officials from the Athletics Integrity Unit for violating anti-doping rules.

Athletics Canada acknowledged the suspension and said that the responsibility lies with the athlete.

“While Athletics Canada provides ongoing guidance and reminders to athletes on the requirements for declaring whereabouts, the athlete is ultimately responsible for providing the information in a timely manner as required,” the Canadian sports authority said in a statement.

“This is an unfortunate situation and Athletics Canada hopes to see Alysha Newman back as part of our National Team Program when she is eligible,” the statement read.

Newman made quite an impression in 2024 when she broke out in a twerking performance after winning the bronze and setting a Canadian Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

It appears that Newman failed to provide information — termed “whereabouts” in article 2.4 of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules — and may have missed tests, according to the New York Post.

Newman will not be allowed to compete until the Athletics Integrity Unit holds a hearing.

The athlete mentioned the suspension in an Instagram video, telling fans, “[I’ve] never taken any enhanced drugs, I’ve never taken steroids, and the point of this suspension is simply a missed failure test of the whereabouts.”

She added, “I’ve never missed three in a calendar year since I’ve been 16 years old. So, I fell short this year. We’re in the process; we’re going to figure it out, and I will see you guys back on the track. I will continue to be a clean athlete in this sport, and I’m honored to be Canadian to represent Canada at the highest level.”

Newman joined OnlyFans in 2021 to promote her experiences at the Summer Games in Tokyo.

