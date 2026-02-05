Penn State Hockey Star, Possible No. 1 NHL Pick Gavin McKenna Facing Felony Assault Charge

Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna, a top prospect for the 2026 NHL draft, is now facing a potential felony charge “following an alleged incident at a bar in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night,” per CBS Sports.

Penn State said it has been made aware of the charges and will let the investigation play out.

“We are aware that charges have been filed; however, as this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not have any further comment,” the statement said.

The alleged incident occurred when McKenna and members of the Penn State hockey team attended Doggie’s Pub following a game this past Saturday.

“McKenna is awaiting a preliminary hearing after being charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault, as well as summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct,” noted CBS Sports. “The Felony I charge is defined as ‘attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference.'”

Details remain scant, but McKenna allegedly assaulted “an individual, who reportedly suffered a broken jaw in the incident.”

“As a 17-year-old, McKenna put together a sensational season for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League in 2024-25,” noted CBS Sports. “He posted 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games while also producing 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 16 playoff games as Medicine Hat won the WHL Championship.McKenna, who recorded a 54-game point streak, ranked second in the WHL in points and fifth in goals while leading the league in assists.”

