U.S. Olympic Officials Change ‘Ice House’ Name of Athlete Lounge in Response to Protesters

U.S. Olympic officials bowed to the protests of pro-illegal migrant activists and dropped the name “Ice House” for its athlete hospitality lounge and renamed it “Winter House.”

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) had advertised the lounge area as an “athlete-first space” where US figure skaters, hockey players, speedskaters, and their guests could gather in their free time to lounge and congregate at the Milano Cortina Winter Games in Italy, according to the New York Post.

“Our hospitality concept was designed to be a private space free of distractions where athletes, their families, and friends can come together to celebrate the unique experience of the Winter Games,” US Figure Skating, USA Hockey, and US Speedskating said in a statement.

“This name captures that vision and connects to the season and the event,” the statement said of the name change.

Some of the athletes agree with the somewhat meaningless, symbolic change. US figure skater Amber Glenn insisted it was a “wise” decision.

“It’s unfortunate that the term ICE isn’t something we can embrace because of what’s happening and the implications of what some individuals are doing,” Glenn bloviated.

“Unfortunately, in my own country, it is very upsetting and very distressing to see. And I can’t imagine how people who have been impacted by that directly feel. So I think it’s wise that we change something as minute as a name if it is able to make anyone feel more comfortable,” she added.

Leftists formed a protest in Italy toting “No ICE” signs at the Olympics, for some reason imagining that the U.S. would send Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to Olympics venues. Of course, ICE is a domestic agency only and has no role whatever in foreign countries.

USOPC Chief Security Officer Nicole Deal confirmed that there is no ICE contingent with the U.S. delegation in Italy.

“When it comes to securing major events, a lot of people don’t know what the capacities and the capabilities and the resources that are needed, so there’s a lot of misinformation and assumptions that are made,” Deal said. “I think this inaccuracy that ICE is here on the ground, securing games, was one of those. So, I’m glad we’re able to set the record straight and provide on-the-ground truth that ICE is not part of the Team USA delegation.”

