NBC Announcer Caught on Hot Mic Dismissing Olympics’ Big Air Finals as ‘So Boring’

NBC broadcaster and former professional snowboarder Todd Richards was caught on a hot mic dismissing the “boring” men’s Winter Olympics snowboarding big air finals Saturday.

As the NY Post reports, Richards must’ve thought the Peacock broadcast was out to a commercial break or ended when he proffered his insight, saying “That was boring.”

“That was so boring,” Richards continued. “The qualifier was way more exciting.”

Richards’ dismissive comments followed Japan’s Kira Kimura and Ryoma Kimata taking the gold and silver medals respectively in the event, while defending Olympic gold medalist Su Yiming, of China, finished in third.

Ollie Martin, a 17-year-old high school senior from Colorado, just missed the podium as he finished in fourth.

Team USA is still waiting to win its first medal of the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, as the NY Post report noted.

This is Richards’ sixth Winter Olympics that he’s worked as a commentator.