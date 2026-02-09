Washington Post Mocked for Calling Bad Bunny’s Vulgar Halftime Show ‘Wholesome’

Perhaps explaining why the Washington Post is failing so badly, the paper has declared that Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was “wholesome” entertainment with “family values” despite that the rapper’s songs were filled with drug references, and had explicit sexual content including both gay and straight sex.

Not only was Bad Bunny’s Spanish-only performance filled with explicit sexual lyrics, singer Ricky Martin even performed an anti-American protest song in his cameo segment.

This is the “wholesome” entertainment the Washington Post is celebrating in its op ed on the day after Super Bowl Sunday.

After explaining that some of the references in the show were barbs aimed at the United States, including one oblique anti-ICE reference, the paper concludes, “But in general, the show had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game.”

“There was a proposal, a (real!) wedding, a party,” the Post continued. “The sets were Technicolor, with the camera occasionally swooping above dancers in Busby Berkeley-style formations. Enhancing the cinematic effect was a formidable cast taking on the roles of barbers, boxers, nail technicians, pushcart operators and old timers playing dominos. It felt as if “Sesame Street” had worked up a reggaeton remix of “People in Your Neighborhood” or Richard Scarry’s “Busy Town” had made room for dancers ready to get busy.”

Referring to the dancers, the paper added, “This remained a PG-rated affair with about as much dirtiness to the dancing as there was in the 1987 movie ‘Dirty Dancing.'”

While it is true that the dancing was mostly anodyne and lacked salaciousness except in a few bits, the lyrics Bad Bunny was singing in Spanish were absolutely explicit.

The paper’s op ed writer, Shane O’Neill, ends his gushing piece saying, “But if haters were hungry for provocation, Bad Bunny didn’t give them much to sink their teeth into.”

But is that really true? Sadly, it appears that the paper even admitted that it had no clue what Bad Bunny was singing because O’Neill, admitted at the end of the article that he does not understand Spanish.

The fact is, Bad Bunny doled out a lot of drug references and sexually explicit lyrics in this “family values” show. In one of his songs, for instance, he sang, “smile if I fucked you already.” In another, he rapped that “my dick is hot.” In another, he led the audience to fill in the lyric “if your boyfriend doesn’t eat your ass then why bother.” In yet another lyric, Bad Bunny sang, “My dick is fugitive, and I want you to hide it.” And there was also a reference to cocaine and the street drug tusi.

That’s not very “family friendly” at all, is it, Washington Post?

Many did not agree with the paper’s take on the NFL’s big show:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston