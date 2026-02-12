The Seattle Seahawks held their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, and some were amazed when one of the team’s top executives was seen passing out a very special gift to the folks along the parade route.

John Schneider, who has been the General Manager and President of Football Operations for the Seahawks since 2024, and has been with the team since 2010, had a special gift for the fans standing along the parade route.

Players have often thrown out little gifts and candy during these Super Bowl parades, but Schneider had his own idea. He handed out little figures of Jesus Christ.

Schneider is very open about his Catholic beliefs, and his gift is not overly shocking to many.

The GM was also very emotional during his comments from the stage, saying that so many players and team members had lost loved ones over the last year or so.

In his comments, Schneider noted that Ernest Jones, Jake Bobo, Drew Lock, and Charles Cross lost their fathers this year, and Tyron Broden lost two brothers.

