Woke Tennis Star Coco Gauff Says She’s ‘Proud to be an American,’ But Doesn’t Like ‘What’s Going On’

Coco Gauff, a women’s tennis star and frequent critic of America (at least when President Trump is in office), says she’s “very proud” to be an American but has issues with what’s happening in her home country.

The two-time Grand Slam champion spoke with Reem Abulleil of The Guardian on Monday, before competing in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Gauff began by expanding on her previous comments at the Australian Open last month, when she lamented the difficulty of being a black woman living in America.

“Everything going on in the US, obviously, I’m not really for it,” Gauff began. “I don’t think people should be dying in the streets just for existing. I don’t like what’s going on.

“I think for me, it is tough to sometimes wake up and see something because I do care a lot about our country. I think people think I don’t for some reason, but I do. I’m very proud to be American.

“But I think when you’re from any country, you don’t have to represent the entire values of what’s going on in the leadership. I think there’s a lot of people around there who believe in the things I believe in, and believe in diversity and equality. So, I’m hoping as the future progresses that we can get back to those values.

“I never felt torn when I’m asked a question because it is relevant. If you’re asking me, I’ll going to tell you how I feel,” Gauff continued. “I think a lot of people on social media, on the other hand, like to say to stay out of politics, stay out of the things that are going on.

“You’re going to be asked these things in press. People want to hear our opinion on it. Some players choose to say ‘No comment’, which is also completely in their right. I understand that. Some prefer to state their opinion.”

“I think the biggest thing I hate is when people say, ‘Stay out of it, when we’re being asked it. If you ask me, I’m going to give you my honest answer.”

Gauff concluded, “When I’m asked, I have no problems. Because I’ve lived this. My grandma literally is an activist. This is literally my life. So I’m OK answering tough questions.”

Gauff made headlines in Australia, not only for her political views, but also after her racquet-smashing tantrum following her loss to Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on X @themightygwinn.