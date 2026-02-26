After turning their backs on visiting America’s White House, the U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey team has reportedly accepted the offer to attend a gold medal party to be thrown by Flava Flav, even though the rapper has multiple arrests for physically abusing women.

Early this week, President Trump made a joke about having to “bring the women’s team” to the White House while inviting the men’s team during a phone call to congratulate the gold medal-winning Men’s Olympic hockey team. Still, liberals took offense to Trump’s quip, spurring the women’s team to reject any visit to the White House.

On Wednesday, the women’s team announced that they “fully take advantage” of the rapper’s offer and will attend Flava Flav’s party, the New York Post reported.

The choice to attend the rapper’s party while spurning a visit to the US White House is odd, especially for a women’s team given Flava Flav’s long rap sheet with battery and assault of his girlfriends.

For instance, the rapper, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton, Jr., was arrested in October of 2021 and accused of domestic battery after physically assaulting his girlfriend in Henderson, Nevada.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic battery in 2014. He was also arrested in 2012 for attacking his girlfriend and wielding a knife while threatening the woman’s 17-year-old, resulting in multiple felony charges.

After left-wingers attacked Trump for his comment to the men’s hockey team, Flava Flav floated an offer of his own.

“If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite… I’ll host them in Las Vegas,” he wrote on social media.

“Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real,” he added.

Flav does not have a date for this event and has not yet made the arrangements for the bash.

In a later post, the rapper claimed that he heard from Team USA’s Hilary Knight that they would love to appear at Flav’s party.

Despite what the rapper claims, though, the U.S. women’s hockey team has not publicly confirmed its attendance at the party Flav is planning.

