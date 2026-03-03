Chad Baker-Mazara No Longer Part of USC Basketball Program

The USC basketball program announced on Sunday that Chad Baker-Mazara will no longer be with the men’s team following a leg injury.

Baker-Mazara, the second-leading scorer for the Trojans, suffered a leg injury during a recent matchup against Nebraska this past Saturday; the following day, the program said he was no longer with the team as they head to the NCAA tournament. The announcement did not specify if his exit stemmed from the injury, per Sports Illustrated:

Baker-Mazara, a transfer from Auburn, had appeared in 26 games for the Trojans, posting averages of 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He had suffered an apparent leg injury with 16:59 remaining in the Trojans’ loss to Nebraska on Saturday. USC coach Eric Musselman didn’t provide any updates on his status and it’s not yet clear if the injury is related to Sunday’s news.

USC men’s basketball head coach Eric Musselman said on Saturday that he did not speak with an athletic trainer about the player’s health following his injury.

“Baker-Mazara, a 26-year-old graduate student, transferred to USC last spring as the fifth stop of his college career. He committed to Duquesne out of Spire Academy (Ohio), transferred to San Diego State after his freshman year for one season, then spent a year in junior college at Northwest Florida State,” noted ESPN.

“Baker-Mazara finally found some stability at Auburn during his two campaigns with the Tigers. He started 43 games, averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 rebounds and shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range. He was a key starter on Auburn’s 2024-25 team that won the SEC regular-season title and advanced to the Final Four,” it added.