Ex-MLB Star Mark Teixeira Wins Republican Congressional Primary in Texas

The chances of the Democrats winning the Congressional Baseball Game anytime soon are not red-hot.

Former MLB star Mark Teixeira won the House Republican primary for the 21st district of Texas on Tuesday night in impressive fashion, winning more than 60% of the vote in a large field with a dozen candidates.

Teixeira will face Democrat Kristin Hook for the 21st District seat in November.

The TX-21 seat was left vacant because Chip Roy is running for Texas attorney general.

Teixeira celebrated the win in a social media post.

“This is a huge victory, and I’m truly honored to have such strong support from the people of TX-21,” Teixeira wrote. “Thank you! I’m so grateful to everyone who voted, put in the work, donated, and especially prayed for us along the way.

“My amazing family has been by my side every step of the way – my wonderful wife Leigh and our three kids – and I’m blessed by their support as I prepare to serve the country we love.

“We’re going to run a strong race and win big in November, then hit the ground running to fight for Texas families.

“Thank you again, TX-21. God bless Texas, and God bless America.”

Teixeira’s candidacy was bolstered by President Trump, who told voters that the three-time All-Star was a “total winner” who had his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Teixeira played 14 years in the Majors for the Rangers, Yankees, Braves, and Angels. He totaled 409 home runs and 1,298 RBIs.