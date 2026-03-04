NBA Coaches Steve Kerr, Doc Rivers Sign onto Letter Blasting ‘Political Interference’ in College Sports

NBA coaches Steve Kerr and Doc Rivers have signed on to an open letter blasting what they call the “political interference” in college sports.

“College sports unite us as a nation, drawing out team spirit and shared values of fair play,” the letter states, according to ESPN. “Campuses – big and small, public and private, two- and four-year – are a bedrock foundation for the role sports play in American life. Protecting university independence safeguards this proud tradition.”

“Right now, at both the federal and state levels, acts of political interference threaten the independence of our colleges and universities,” the letter adds.

The letter goes on to allege that this “political interference” harms college culture and claims that the cuts to funding, attempts at censorship, and “intimidation” of administrators are a threat to educational freedom.

“When students are afraid to speak their minds, they cannot give their all,” the letter continues. “When campuses are polarized, it’s hard to maintain the ‘one team’ spirit we instill in the locker room. Unprecedented political pressure on colleges and universities undercuts the values we have sought to instill in student-athletes.”

The letter, sponsored by the group Stand For Campus Freedom, comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s upcoming roundtable discussion on college sports, which just added Nick Saban, Cody Campbell, and Tim Tebow to its group.

Both Doc Rivers and Steve Kerr have repeatedly used their positions as NBA coaches to push radical, hardcore leftism and their personal political ideals.

