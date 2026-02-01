Doc Rivers Stands by Comments Accusing ICE of ‘Straight Up Murder’

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers revealed that he was standing by his criticism of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), stating that the “training of ICE is horrible.”

Before the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, Rivers was asked by OutKick reporter Dan Zaksheske about his previous comments calling the fatal shooting of Renee Good “straight up murder.”

“A few weeks ago, you said the shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota was a ‘straight-up murder,’ and you called the broader ICE situation a travesty,” Zaksheske asked. “Now that some time has passed, do you still stand by those words, and when you said murder, can you explain if you meant that in the legal sense or as a moral condemnation?

“Both,” Rivers responded. “And, I don’t change that at all.”

Rivers explained that his dad “was a cop,” and that his best friend “is a cop,” and added that “he’s probably more upset about it” than Rivers is.

“The training of ICE is horrible, we all know that,” Rivers continued. “And, being in Minnesota, where there’s 130,000, I think, undocumented people — why not Texas, where there’s 1.7 million undocumented?”

OutKick reported that Rivers also claimed that NBA star Hakeem Olajuwon “could have been taken off the streets” by ICE, and contended that Border Czar Tom Homan “has said that they’re targeting people by their color.”:

“I look at our league and I think Olajuwon could have been taken off the streets,” Rivers said. “Right ow, the way brown people feel, [is that] only brown people would be taken off the streets. And it’s just not right, and it’s not morally right.” Outkick followed-up with Rivers and asked if he thought “brown people” who are in the United States legally should be concerned about ICE. “We all should be,” Rivers said. “Tom Homan, who was the head of DHS, has said that they’re targeting people by their color and if they can speak the language. If you’re brown, you’re nervous. Because I don’t see anybody going in the Ukrainian villages and arresting anybody. All we can go by is what we see.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, in response to the fatal shooting of Good, Rivers said it was “straight-up murder,” and claimed Good “was probably trying to go home.”:

But Doc Rivers says it was “straight-up murder,” according to EssentiallySports. Moreover, Rivers claimed, “This lady was probably trying to go home, and she didn’t make it home, and that’s really sad…The whole ICE thing is, it’s a travesty.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) accused Good of having “weaponized her vehicle” against ICE agents in Minneapolis who were “conducting targeted operations.”