Video: Iowa High School Basketball Player Scores Eight Points in Six Seconds in Whirlwind Tournament Ending

An Iowa high school basketball player gave an amazing performance on Thursday delivering eight points for her team in only six seconds.

Dallas Center-Grimes High School sophomore Ava Smid was a whirlwind on the court Thursday as she racked up basket after basket during the Iowa Class 4A tournament against Norwalk High, the New York Post reported.

Just ahead of her tour de force in rebounds, Norwalk was in the lead and it seemed that Smid’s team was going to lose. But not so fast.

Her first shot came 40 seconds left in the game. While she cut the deficit by two, her big run was just starting. In only seconds she made six more points pushing her team to the lead for the first time in the game with only 19 seconds on the clock.

WATCH:

Smid spoke to the press after the game and said she and her team had no doubt that they would win the game.

“We never had a doubt that we were gonna (win) this gam,” she said, further explaining, ““I was just guarding. You don’t want to let them get the ball in bounds. I was able to get some deflections and some steals and then I was able to translate them to buckets.”

Smid added that their plan was to prevent Norwalk from taking free throws because they do well there.

The Mustangs star ended the game with 16 points and six steals, five rebounds, and two assists.

Smid and Dallas Center-Grimes High School will go on to play for the state title against No. 5 seed Carlisle on Saturday. The Mustangs last won it all in 2023.

