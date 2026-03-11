Iranian Thugs Chased, Mocked as They Search for Missing Women’s Soccer Player: ‘Get the F*ck Out’

An Australian woman has taken a video of herself chasing and threatening Iranian guards as they frantically searched for five Iranian women’s soccer team members who sought asylum in Australia.

The footage shows multiple Iranian guards – two men and a woman – running down the steps of a hotel in an attempt to catch up with the players. Trailing behind them and mocking them is an Australian woman who lets them know how she feels.

“You’re in Australia now. You’re in Australia, motherf*cker,” the woman yelled.

“Get the f*ck out of our country, IRGC,” the woman shouted, referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian regime’s most loyal and fanatical component of the armed forces.

She added, “You’d better run. Yeah, we’re going to get you now. What cowards.”

The Iranian women’s soccer team was in Australia to compete in last week’s Asia Cup tournament. The team made headlines after several members refused to sing Iran’s national anthem before a game.

That protest prompted fears of reprisals by the Iranian regime and pleas for the Australian government to offer the women asylum to avoid persecution. President Trump himself intervened, calling on the Australians to act.

“Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he wrote on a Truth Social post.

Five women — Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, Atefeh Ramazanzadeh, and Mona Hamoudi — were granted asylum by Australia on Monday. Another player and a team staffer joined the group, bringing the total number seeking asylum to seven.

However, on Wednesday, one of the women decided to go against asylum and chose to return to Iran.