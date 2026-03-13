Formula 1 Cancels Races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Over War in Iran

Formula 1 has cancelled its races scheduled for April in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this year over concerns about military actions in Iran and elsewhere.

The grand prix was scheduled for April 12 in Bahrain and April 19 in Saudi Arabia. But the races have been cancelled due to concerns about the military actions in the Middle East, according to Sky Sports.

Sky News also noted that the races will not be replaced on the Formula 1 schedule.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, head of the FIA, said “safety and well-being” are the main concerns in deciding whether races will remain on the schedule.

“We are in close contact with our member clubs, championship promoters, teams, and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly,” Ben Sulayem posted on Instagram. “Safety and well-being will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship. Our organisation is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever.”

Formula 1 has not confirmed the reason for cancelling the races, but insiders told Sky News that it is due to the uncertainty in the region.

The organization still has Grands Prix in Qatar on 29 November and Abu Dhabi on 6 December on its schedule.

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