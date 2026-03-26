The Phillies’ Alec Bohm Sues Parents for Defrauding Him of Millions

Alec Bohm, a third baseman for the Phillies, has filed a lawsuit against his parents, alleging they defrauded him of millions of dollars while managing his finances.

Bohm claims in the lawsuit that his parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, “used several limited liability companies to funnel money from his personal financial accounts, which they then ‘converted to their own use,'” per the Philadelphia Inquirer. Filed on Wednesday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, Bohm is seeking at least $3 million in damages along with a proper accounting of his funds. His family denied the allegations in a statement through their attorneys.

“Mr. and Mrs. Bohm love their son very much and have always acted in his best interests, both personally and professionally, and still do so to this day,” said Robert Eckard, attorney for Bohm’s parents. “They are deeply saddened by the allegations made against them in this lawsuit and the sensational false narrative painted here, which they believe are entirely without merit.”

Bohm claims in the lawsuit that the fraud occurred in 2019, when “his parents set up two LLCs to hold the money and assets he earned as a professional baseball player,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Bohm initially signed with the Phillies in 2018, and has a $10.2 million contract via arbitration with the team this year. Bohm alleges his parents told him they needed to take a 10% interest in those LLCs on paper in order to act as authorized representatives of his interests, but he would retain all the assets and funds they contained. Daniel and Lisa Bohm went on to gain access to their son’s personal financial accounts, the lawsuit says. They would limit the amount of money in the personal accounts, and transfer the rest to ones held by the LLCs, according to the suit.

While those funds were initially used for investment purposes, such as stock trading, to secure passive income for Bohm, the lawsuit alleges that his parents then converted those investments to their own use, siphoning money from the Alec Bohm Foundation to “pay their own personal expenses.”

“Daniel and Lisa repeatedly advised Alec that, whenever they acted on his behalf, they did so as Alec’s parents — whose assistance always came free of charge,” the lawsuit says.