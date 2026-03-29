The Terrifying Moment UFC Star Maycee Barber is Knocked Out, Then Choked Out

What was billed as a titanic clash between two of the UFC’s rising stars ended in one of the most dominant and terrifying finishes in the promotion’s history.

Maycee Barber entered her fight against Alexa Grasso on a 7-fight win streak. But that streak would come to a devastating, emphatic end courtesy of a left-hand from Grasso that sent Barber crumpling to the canvas. Apparently, not feeling that the fight was sufficiently won, Grasso went in for a rear-naked choke before Barber even hit the octagon floor.

Referee Mike Beltran immediately stopped the fight. Barber instinctively lunged for Beltran’s leg before rolling over and lying flat on the mat.

Barber gazed out toward the crowd with an alarmingly blank expression on her face. Doctors rushed out to tend to her, but didn’t get much of a response as the crowd waited in anxious anticipation for Barber to at least sit up.

After more than a minute had passed, UFC legend and color commentator Daniel Cormier shouted that the doctors needed to sit Barber up. Only to be reminded by fellow UFC legend and commentator Dominick Cruz that he is not a doctor.

Eventually, Barber sat up and even managed to stand for the announcement of the official decision and congratulate Grasso on her victory.

“I’m back. Alexa without injuries is different. I’m so happy,” Grasso said in her post-fight interview. “Of course, my striking is always the first weapon, but I was training so hard to get a finish by submission because I trained jiu-jitsu a lot. I wanted the finish.”