Police have released video of Tiger Woods’ arrest for driving under the influence, showing the golf great being placed in handcuffs on the scene.

At one point in the encounter, Woods tells police, “I looked down at my phone and all of a sudden, boom.”

Woods also said he understands that police wanted him to be checked out by medical technicians, TMZ Sports reports.

The footage also shows officers going through Woods’ pockets and pulling out lip balm, his wallet, and the two previously reported unknown pills that turned out to be hydrocodone.

Police said in their arrest report that Woods showed “severe signs of impairment,” was “lethargic and slow,” and that his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and were “extremely dilated.” However, they also said he was “extremely alert” during their encounter.

Woods, who has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor DUI, has since put out a statement saying that he is seeking treatment.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time.”

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