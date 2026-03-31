REPORT: Police Found 2 Hydrocodone Pills on Tiger Woods After Latest Rollover Crash

It has been revealed that court records assert that police in Florida found two hydrocodone pills in golf great Tiger Woods’ pocket after they responded to yet another rollover car accident last Friday.

Woods was arrested on March 27 and charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusing to submit to a urine test in Martin County, Florida.

The police report claims that officers on the scene observed several signs of impairment, including that Woods was “sweating profusely” and that he was “lethargic and slow” in his movements and speech. His eyes were also reportedly “bloodshot and glassy” and “extremely dilated.”

“Woods stated he was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station and did not notice the vehicle in front of him slowing down,” the report added.

In addition, police say that when they searched his person, they found “two white pills inside Woods’ left side pant pocket.” The pills were later identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid for pain relief.

Woods has undergone several invasive back surgeries and has stated in the past that he has pain medications prescribed legally.

Friday’s arrest is his second DUI since 2017. And in 2021, he got into a car wreck that left him seriously injured and kept him off the golf course for more than a year as he recovered. He was not charged with DUI in the 2021 wreck.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston