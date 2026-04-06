Troy Aikman Ruthlessly Mocked Simply for Posting Three American Flags

What’s wrong with posting three American flags to get the week started? A lot, at least according to some of NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman’s 1.3 million X followers.

The three-time Super Bowl champ took to X on Monday and posted not one, not two, but three American flags. No words were included in the post or any reference to a person or event—just three American flags.

That innocent patriotic posting was enough to set off more than a few of Aikman’s less-than-patriotic followers. The responses were not exactly charitable.

It’s important to note that not all of Aikman’s followers decided to show their rear ends to the world with their responses to his innocently patriotic message. In fact, many expressed their dismay at the hateful responses.

In reality, there’s any number of things that could have inspired Aikman to make that post. Causes for patriotism abound, and the fact that some can’t see it says more about them than it does America, or Aikman.