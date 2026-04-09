Fans Blast Rangers for ‘Tejas’ City Connect Jerseys: ‘You Know Texas Isn’t Mexico, Right?’

The Texas Rangers unveiled their City Connect jerseys on Thursday, and it’s safe to say, it didn’t go over well with everyone.

MLB’s official X account revealed the new jerseys, emblazoned with ‘Tejas” across the front. Tejas is, of course, the Spanish word for Texas.

Fans were quick to voice their disapproval over the jerseys.

Texas is neither a city nor in Mexico. So, the City Connect unis seem like a not-so-subtle attempt to increase sales among DFW’s Hispanic population.

Still, aren’t there ways to design a jersey with “Texas” on it that would still accomplish that? How about DFW across the front with the Dallas skyline in the background? How about 817? The kids love their zip codes nowadays. You could have 817, or some combination of area codes, on the front, with the Reunion Tower in the back.

You’re telling me Hispanic kids, black kids, white kids, any kids wouldn’t buy that?

Of course, they would!

In any event, baseball has implemented several recent changes, including a pitch clock, ABS, and a ban on the infield shift. And those changes have vastly improved the sport.

But City Connect stands out as a massive miss.

Even the jerseys in English that aren’t overtly courting certain demographics are beyond ugly. Baseball is a sport of tradition. It’s undergoing a lot of changes; we all understand that. But maybe leave the uniforms alone.