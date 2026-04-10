Ex-Louisville, Jets QB Browning Nagle Dies After Cancer Battle

Former Louisville Cardinal and New York Jet Browning Nagle has died after a battle against colon cancer.

He was 57 years old.

Nagle came to the Cardinals after transferring from West Virginia. It didn’t take long for him to find success, leading Louisville to a 10-1-1 record in 1990 and a thorough trouncing of Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl, which left him as the all-time passing leader in that bowl game with 451 passing yards.

The Jets drafted Nagle near the top of the second round in the 1991 NFL Draft. The former Cardinal would spend four years in New York before playing two final years with the Colts and Falcons.

Current Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, who succeeded Nagle as quarterback, marked his passing on X.

Nagle’s wife, Michelle, lamented her husband’s passing on Instagram.

“My heart is broken as I say goodbye to the love of my life,” she wrote. You were my everything, and I will carry you with me always. I miss you so much already, but knowing you are with our Lord & Savior gives me peace & comfort. I Love You, Browning Kenneth Nagle, for All Eternity.”