REPORT: NFL Draft Prospect Rueben Bain Jr. Involved in Fatal Car Accident in 2024

Former University of Miami star defensive end and projected Top 10 draft pick Reuben Bain Jr. was the driver in an accident that killed a passenger in his car in 2024.

The accident occurred on March 17 at 4 a.m. when Bain, a sophomore at the time, was driving on I-95 in Florida when his car struck another vehicle and then slammed into a barrier.

Destiny Betts, 22, one of four passengers in the car, fell into a coma after the incident and never recovered, passing away on June 13, 2024. Another passenger also suffered injuries that required hospitalization.

A police report claims that Bain “operated his vehicle in a careless or negligent manner” and was cited for careless driving. However, police dropped that claim two weeks before Betts’ death. Also, mysteriously, no field sobriety test was conducted at the scene of the accident.

Betts’ family has said that they have no desire to seek “public attention surrounding this tragedy.”

“As her family, we remain deeply committed to honoring her memory in a meaningful and appropriate way,” the statement via The Read Optional states. “Destiny’s passing was the result of a tragic accident that occurred several years ago. While the loss remains incredibly painful for our family, we have worked hard to find peace and move forward. At this time, we are not seeking public attention surrounding this tragedy and respectfully request that our family’s privacy be honored. We also wish Mr. Bain the best as he continues his life and career.”

The 2024 accident is not Bain’s only driving-related incident. In October of 2025, he was cited for careless driving in Florida, but the charges were later dismissed.

According to NFL insiders, teams have been aware of Bain’s past driving incidents. Making it unlikely that it will impact his draft stock.

The NFL Draft begins in Pittsburgh on April 26.