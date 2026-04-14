Nolte: Pope Leo’s Anti-Trump Crusade Squanders His Moral Authority

If the morally-confused Pope Leo XIV continues to assume the role of a partisan podcaster, he will very quickly lose his moral authority.

And that’s exactly what Leo is doing.

We all expect a pope to talk about and pray for peace in times of war, express a desire for unity in times of political divisiveness, and to always appeal to the best in humanity. That’s not what this pope has done. Instead, apparently under the sway of Barry Obama’s hatchet man and former campaign manager, David Axelrod, Leo is recklessly engaging in a left-wing campaign to damage President Trump’s and the Republican Party’s standing with Catholics, and, by extension, his own standing as a credible spiritual leader.

And it hasn’t stopped there…

Thus far, after only a short time as pope, Leo has already: repeatedly attacked Trump’s positions on immigration; blasted Trump’s approach towards the weaklings in Europe and the useless United Nations; and blistered what he describes as Trump’s “diplomacy based on force.”

Leo ripped Trump’s deft handling of Venezuela, and when it comes to the war with Iran, Leo has assumed the role of an MSNBC commenter, including declaring Trump’s threat to wipe out Iran’s civilization as “truly unacceptable.”

Good grief, Leo even went so far as to get sarcastic. When asked about a statement Trump posted on Truth Social responding to his onslaught of criticism, Leo did his best smug Jake Tapper impression and told reporters, “It’s ironic — the name of the site itself. Say no more.”

Man alive.

Leo is already the most divisive pope of my lifetime.

He might be giving Democrats the vapors, but he’s undermining his credibility as a spiritual leader — which is his primary job.

First, there is Leo’s political hypocrisy. We see Muslims all around the world engaging in terrible misdeeds including the persecution of Christians, and Leo’s only response has either been silence or whataboutism. If you are going to assume the role of a daily podcaster and want to be seen as an honest moral broker, you have to call out all the ills of the world, not just Trump’s.

For example, why hasn’t Pope Podcaster said something about Democrats covering up sexual assault allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) for over a decade?

So far, Pope Leo has said nothing about the corporate media covering up those same allegations.

Hey, if you’re going to podcast, you gotta podcast.

Above all, Leo is just plain morally wrong when it comes to bashing Trump. To begin with, no reasonable or moral person is okay with the suicidal mullahs of Iran obtaining nukes, and that’s the only choice here. Instead of grasping that piece of moral clarity, Leo’s criticism of the war makes him sound, at best, naïve. At worst, he sounds like every other leftist looking for any excuse to attack Trump.

Leo is so eager to blister Trump, he failed to understand (or pretended to fail) that Trump’s comments about ending Iran’s civilization were in pursuit of a PEACE deal. Leo also failed to see that Trump’s gambit resulted in a two-week ceasefire that might lead to the end of the war.

Where is Leo’s criticism of the Iranian regime’s daily promise to destroy America and Israel? Google failed to find one.

What’s more, why does Leo side with Europe over the U.S? Does Leo not see any responsibility on Europe’s part for this rift? Leo doesn’t bother to explain why it’s only America’s fault. Instead, he merely spouts the kind of shallow, anti-American, anti-Trump talking points that make Rachel Maddow swoon.

Why does Leo side with a United Nations that is so determined to annihilate Israel that terrorist countries are allowed to sit on the Human Rights Council? Again, all we get from Leo are the same partisan, empty-headed pro-U.N. talking points we hear from the empty-headed partisans who infest CNN.

I’m a Catholic. I’ll always be a Catholic. I was the rare conservative Catholic who found a lot to like in Pope Francis.

Leo is no Francis.

Whereas Francis mixed a touching and relentless humanity in his reign, Leo comes off as a cold and calculating talking head; a bloodless bureaucrat in a tall hat.

Francis was sincere in his desire to save souls, the primary job of the Catholic Church.

Leo seems sincere only in his desire to earn the good opinion of the New York Times and Hillary Clinton.

It’s a grotesque and un-Christian dereliction of duty.