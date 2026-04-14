Sergio Garcia Posts Apology After Masters Meltdown

PGA Tour golf star Sergio Garcia apologized Tuesday to fans following his well-publicized meltdown at The Masters over the weekend.

Garcia tore up the turf after a bad drive on the second hole in addition to breaking his driver against a bench.

The outburst drew the first-ever code-of-conduct warning under the new Masters competition committee policy enacted this year.

“I want to apologize for my actions Sunday at The Masters tournament,” Garcia wrote on X. “I respect and value everything that The Masters and Augusta National Golf Club is to golf. I regret the way I acted, and it has no place in our game. It doesn’t reflect the respect and appreciation I have for The Masters, the patrons, tournament officials, and golf fans around the world.”

Garcia bogeyed, then hit a shot on the par-5 second hole that went into the bunker. He then took an angry swat at the tee and slammed his club into the turf.

The 2017 Masters champ then hit his driver against a wooden bench holding a water cooler, breaking the head from the shaft.

Garcia ended up finishing with a score of 75, ranking him 52nd out of 54 golfers who made the cut.

“Just obviously not super proud of it, but sometimes it happens,” Garcia said.

In all, Garcia has not finished in the top 10 in any of the 29 majors he has competed in since beating Justin Rose for the green jacket in 2017.