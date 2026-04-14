VIDEO: Orioles Manager Struck in the Face by Foul Ball

Craig Albernaz, manager for the Baltimore Orioles, was struck in the face by a foul ball during his team’s matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

The unfortunate moment occurred during the fifth inning after the Orioles’ own Jeremiah Jackson hit a foul ball into his team’s dugout, striking Albernaz on the side of the face, per the New York Post.

Albernaz was taken down into the clubhouse and evaluated by the medical staff. Bench coach Donnie Ecker took over as manager.

Ecker later told reporters that Albernaz was doing “good” and that he had stepped away as a “precaution.”

“Just as a precaution right now, he is going to get scanned, and we’ll have more information tomorrow,” Ecker said. “We sit there every game, and we’re all kind of vulnerable to it,” he added. “When it happens, everyone feels for him.”

Albernaz returned to the dugout in the sixth inning with a noticeable red mark on his face, though he eventually took his leave and did not return.

“The fact he didn’t go to the ground shows how tough of an SOB he is. And the fact he wanted to come back to the dugout, he’s got a big set of balls on him,” Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers said.

The Orioles ultimately won the game 9-7 over the Diamondbacks.