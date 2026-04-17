Kevin Kisner Apologizes for Going ‘Too Far’ In CBS Masters Criticism

NBC analyst Kevin Kisner has apologized for his vociferous criticism of CBS’s coverage of The Masters, saying his harsh words went “too far.”

The majority of Kisner’s complaints centered around the CBS broadcast showing shots during play in delay.

“They were literally showing sh*t that I knew happened 10 minutes ago all day long. What are we doing, man? You have no commercials. Play live shots,” Kisner said on the Foreplay podcast.

On the most recent edition of Foreplay, Kisner apologized for the outburst.

“It’s been an interesting few days to say the least, but I just have to apologize to the golf team at CBS,” Kisner said.

“I crossed the line probably too much by talking about that whole content, and I know from my short time in the business how wild production is.

“It is a very difficult thing to produce a live show and make it all work, and everybody does their best, NBC screws up all the time, and we’re just trying to do our best.

“I went too far on being critical on them and I just want all the people associated with it to know I apologize.”

Kisner wasn’t alone in his complaints.

While many fans complained about shots shown in delay, many others complained about the poor camera angles on eventual repeat Masters’ winner Rory McIlroy’s final shots.

While Kisner walked back his complaints, his criticisms were definitely heard by the powers that be at CBS.