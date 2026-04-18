WATCH: Parachutist Left Dangling After Crashing into Scoreboard at Virginia Tech Spring Game

A parachuter trailing an American flag crashed into the scoreboard at Lane Stadium, Saturday, where the Virginia Tech Hokies were holding their annual football Spring Game.

The crash left the parachutist dangling from the scoreboard.

The terrifying moment was captured on video by hundreds of fans who filmed the parachutist during his descent.

The game was delayed while crews operating construction equipment moved into position to reach the stranded parachutist and bring him to safety.

The school posted an update soon after the incident, announcing that the skydiver was in “stable” condition.

“We are grateful to report that the skydiver was safely secured and is currently stable. Our primary focus remains on their well-being,” the official Virginia Tech Athletics account posted on X.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders, event staff, and medical personnel for their swift, coordinated, and professional response.”

It’s unclear why the account referred to the skydiver as “their.” There was another jumper in the pre-game parachute jump, so perhaps the account refers to that person. However, the other jumper cleared the scoreboard and appeared to be unharmed.

Virginia Tech is playing its first Spring Game under new head coach James Franklin, who took over in Blacksburg after being let go midway through Penn State’s tumultuous 2025 season.