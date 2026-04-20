Nike Pulls ‘Walkers Tolerated’ ad Amid Accusations of ‘Pace Shaming’ Ahead of Boston Marathon

Nike has run afoul of walkers after posting a Boston Marathon ad that mocked those who walk their way through the famous race rather than run.

The ad read, “Runners welcome. Walkers tolerated.”

The offended parties claim the ad mocked not just those who choose to walk, but also those who walk because of some physical ailment or disability.

A strong backlash to the ad online led the sportswear giant to pull it from its flagship store on Newbury Street in Boston.

Nike’s new ad reads, “Boston will always remind you, movement is what matters.”

X users were overwhelmingly against Nike removing the ad and chastised those offended by it.

“For those new to running — The Boston Marathon is a race,” one user wrote. “A race is an event where you run as fast as you can, and the people who finish first are generally considered to be better at the sport than those who finish later. This is why Nike made a sign saying “Runners welcome. Walkers tolerated,” and most people got a little chuckle from it and moved on.”

“Anyone offended by ‘pace-shaming’ is soft as shit,” another user opined. “It’s literally a race. Put the sign back up, @Nike.”

Another wrote,” ‘pace shaming’ lol we are not a serious country.”

The Boston Marathon takes place on Patriots’ Day every year, the third Monday of April.