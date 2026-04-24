Tim Tebow Reveals His Father, Bob, Has Died at 78

Former two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, announced on Friday that his father Bob, had passed away at the age of 78.

“Heaven ushered in a hero of the faith last night as my Dad was welcomed home!” Tebow wrote on Instagram.

“Many will say sorry for your loss, but the truth is he’s not lost, we know exactly where he is,” Tebow wrote. “He’s home. Forever! I asked him last week what he looked forward to most about Heaven, and he simply said, ‘Jesus.’

“He couldn’t wait to see Jesus face to face. Praise God that his wait is over. Death has been swallowed up in victory. He’s healed and whole now. So, we don’t mourn as those with no hope. See you soon Dad.”

Bob Tebow was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2016.

“You never know how much time you have on earth,” Tebow said after his father’s diagnosis. “But my father has an incredible legacy that has nothing to do with me. I’m so proud of him.”

Tim Tebow was born in the Philippines, where his parents served as Baptist missionaries. Tim is the youngest of the family’s five children.

After his historic college career with the Florida Gators, Tebow was drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos. He played two seasons in with the Broncos and one with the New York Jets.