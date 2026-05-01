NFL Draft Viewership Crashes by Double Digits

The NFL’s days of commanding the attention of millions of fans for days on end in April may be coming to an end.

The league wrapped up its three-day draft extravaganza for 2026 last weekend, and the viewership numbers were not impressive by league standards.

The draft averaged 6.6 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN app, NFL+, TikTok, YouTube, and X during its three-day run.

A 12% drop from the previous year.

These figures represent a significant decline from last year’s 7.5 million viewers. However, those numbers were artificially inflated by the unprecedented second- and third-day viewership as fans tuned in to watch Shedeur Sander’s unexpected fall to the fifth round.

Certainly, the lack of star power in this year’s draft did not help the numbers. But while the 2026 NFL Draft ranks third most-watched in the current format, warning signs remain. Specifically, many of the streaming and digital platforms that factored into the overall viewership numbers either did not exist in 2010, when the modern format began to take shape, or had far less reach than they do today.

The first-round viewership numbers across all platforms measured by Nielsen totaled 12.9 million. Including TikTok, X, and YouTube (not measured by Nielsen), the number rises to 13.2 million.

The NFL reported an average of 6.3 million for the second and third rounds, and an average of 3.7 million for the third day (rounds 4-7).

The league isn’t going anywhere. For any sports league to command these kinds of numbers when they’re not even playing is more than impressive.

However, one wonders if, in the digital age, fans will have the attention span or inclination to watch extended draft coverage for much longer when they can simply get updates from beat reporters covering their team on X.