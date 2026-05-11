Giants Will Host Cowboys for 2026 Sunday Night Football Opener

The Cowboys finished 7-9-1 last year, and the Giants finished 4-13, dead last in the NFC East.

But no matter, brand is brand, and NBC wants two of the biggest brands in the sport for their first Sunday Night Football game of the 2026 season.

The Cowboys will travel to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to face the Giants on NBC on September 13. According to Pro Football Talk, it will actually be the eighth time in the last 15 years that the Giants and Cowboys have opened the season against each other.

It’s familiar territory for the Cowboys. Last year, they opened the season on the road against Philadelphia. The NFL will feature Dallas again in Week 3 when they make the trip to Rio to face the Baltimore Ravens.

The slow drip of some of the league’s marquee matchups is part of the buildup to the big reveal of primetime and feature games on Wednesday, followed by the full schedule reveals on Thursday.