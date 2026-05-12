REPORT: Memphis Grizzlies Forward Brandon Clarke Dead at 29

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died Tuesday, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He was 29 years old.

The circumstances surrounding the Canadian player’s death are unknown as of this writing.

Clarke entered the league in 2019 as the 21st overall selection of the Oklahoma City Thunder, before being immediately traded to Memphis.

While Clarke played in 309 games over his seven NBA seasons, he saw limited action in the 2025-2026 season due to a calf strain, playing in only 7 games.

“We are all beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke,” wrote the late player’s sports agency, Priority Sports. “He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family.

“Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends and teammates. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life.”

The statement continued, “Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It’s just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed.

“We love you, BC.”

His career statistical averages are 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Clarke shined early in his career, making the All-NBA rookie team in 2019.

A native of Vancouver, Clarke first played ball in the U.S. for San Jose State. He then transferred to Gonzaga in Washington State.

The Grizzlies also lamented Clarke’s passing.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the team wrote on Instagram. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Clarke was arrested in Arkansas on charges of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, and the possession and trafficking of a controlled substance (kratom).

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