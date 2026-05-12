The far-left New York Times published a column accusing Israel of training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners.

The New York Times published this even after admitting, “There is no evidence that Israeli leaders order rapes.”

Oh.

No evidence?

Really?

So much for editorial standards.

Oddly enough, there’s a ton of evidence around this new report about the sexual barbarism committed by Hamas on October 7, but the New York Times was not only not interested in reporting on that, the New York Times is also obviously (and without evidence) publishing Hamas dog-rape lies as “news” to blunt the effect of the damning October 7 report.

Well, who needs editorial standards when you are a newspaper that can no longer survive on advertising, which makes you totally reliant on a base of far-left, Jew-hating subscribers that must be appeased, even if it is with blood libels that you admit you have “no evidence” for.

So, how does the Times justify publishing something so obscene?

Easy.

First, the Times publishes it in an opinion column. Then — and this is really something — the Times relies on the word of people, well, like this:

And people like this:

All of the so-called victims are Palestinians, and Palestinians are a group that invented the terrorist group Hamas, which uses them as emotional blackmail to justify the extermination of Jews, starting with Israel and the Israelis.

This entire story is all wishcasting on the part of the New York Times. The Jew-hating Times desperately wants this to be true, so they went out — and admit they went out — in search of Palestinians who would claim this happened. Read for yourself:

I found these victims by asking around among lawyers, human rights groups, aid workers and ordinary Palestinians themselves. In many cases it was possible to corroborate the victims’ stories in part by talking to witnesses or, more commonly, to those whom the victims had confided in, such as family members, lawyers and social workers; in other cases it was not possible, perhaps because shame left people reluctant to acknowledge abuse even to loved ones.

In other words: The New York Times asked a population created to justify the murder of Jews, a population infamous for lying about Israel, a people infamous for blaming Israel for terror attacks on civilians that never happened, to ask if Israel had raped them, and — lo and behold — the Times just happened to find some!

This is the exact kind of rumors Adolf Hitler and the Nazis spread to dehumanize Jews in the previous century.

“Utter depravity from [the New York Times] for parroting such cartoonishly evil Hamas propaganda that would make Goebbels blush,” Eitan Fischberger, a Middle East analyst, posted on X.

Fischberger also pointed out that “the cartoonishly nonsensical ‘Israeli dogs rape Palestinians’ [is] the handiwork of Ramy Abdu, head of the Hamas front group called Euro-Med.”

NGO Monitor founder Professor Gerald M. Steinberg described the New York Times story as “a mix of lies sold by a Hamas-front propaganda NGO with zero credibility (Euro-Med HR Monitor see @NGOMonitor & @EFischberger for details) and “eyewitness testimony from Hamas terrorists.”

Israel’s response was immediate and damning. Here’s Israel’s U.S. Ambassador:

The most important part of his statement is his willingness to look into any misconduct allegations. “Let me be clear,” he says, “any complaint of unlawful conduct by Israeli authorities should be submitted to investigative bodies as is the custom. Those complaints will be reviewed thoroughly.”

The ambassador then exposes who the Times used as a source:

So now let’s look into whose evidence [the New York Times] is leaning on to wield [the] accusations. A principal NGO quoted in [the] piece is Euro-Med Monitor. Sounds impartial, right? Balanced. So stately. But lo and behold its leaders Rami Abduh and Mazen Kahel have been repeatedly found to have links to … Hamas. … Sounds like we’re dealing with something more like Hamas-Med than Euro-Med to me.

He then points out that the Times has a long and sordid history of publishing lies about Israel:

And by the way, this isn’t the first time the New York Times has disproportionately bashed Israel. We’re talking about the same paper that disseminated baseless accusations of starvation only to publish a retraction on a secondary web page to hide it.

And let’s not forget the Times pushing the infamous Gaza Hospital Hoax.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry summed it up perfectly:

In an unfathomable inversion of reality, and through an endless stream of baseless lies, propagandist Nicholas Kristof turns the victim into the accused. Israel — whose citizens were the victims of the most horrific sexual crimes committed by Hamas on October 7, and whose hostages were later subjected to further sexual abuse — is portrayed as the guilty party. This publication is no coincidence. It is part of a false and well-orchestrated anti-Israel campaign aimed at placing Israel on the UN Secretary-General’s blacklist.

No, I take that back. It was the New York Times that summed it up perfectly: “There is no evidence that Israeli leaders order rapes.”