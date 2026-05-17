More Trouble for Georgia Football After Player Charged with Two Felonies

Georgia football faced some more turbulence after it was reported that one of its players was charged with two felonies earlier this month.

The arrest of Georgia safety Ja’Marley Riddle reportedly occurred on May 8, per a police report acquired by WGIG 98.7 FM out of Glynn County, and he was charged with “two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor speeding charge,” per Sports Illustrated.

According to the report, Riddle was driving a red Dodge Durango south on Interstate 95 around 95 miles per hour. When the officer approached Riddle’s vehicle, he noted he could smell the odor of marijuana coming out of the vehicle. He then asked Riddle to step out of the vehicle and proceeded to continue the traffic stop. Officer Miller asked Riddle if he had any marijuana in the car and he stated that he did not have any in the vehicle. Upon a search of the car with Riddle’s approval, officers found a heat-sealed bag in a backpack in the back seat. The bag contained “multicolor packaging, some with a leafy substance stating marijuana, and some containing vapes stating THC,” according to the report.

Riddle reportedly complied with the officers and immediately explained the presence of marijuana in his car. After his booking at the Glynn County Detention Center, the Georgia Bulldog was charged with “purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance, and speeding.”

The Georgia football program has been dogged with arrests over the past few years, starting in 2023 when “linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested on misdemeanor charges of racing on highway/streets and reckless driving for an incident that occurred on Jan. 10, one day after Georgia’s win against TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship,” per CBS Sports.

Earlier this year, linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding.