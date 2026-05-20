Cause of Death Revealed for College Football Star Who Died at 22

A talented college football player who was set to play this year at Sam Houston State University (SHSU) in Texas died last week as a result of multiple gunshots to the chest, TMZ Sports reports.

Authorities have not yet officially ruled the death a homicide.

William Davis, 22, had just transferred to Sam Houston from West Virginia. SHSU announced Davis’s passing on Saturday, but no cause of death was revealed at the time.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of William Davis. All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Davis family today,” SHSU said in a statement. “An investigation has been launched into his sudden death.”

Head football coach Phil Longo said, “It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Will Davis.”

Longo continued, “Will was a beloved member of our Bearkat football family here at Sam Houston who touched the lives of everyone he knew. Will was an upbeat, positive, passionate young man who will be sincerely missed. Tanya, the kids, and I are praying for Will’s family during this difficult time.”

Davis began his college football career at Division II Virginia Union, where he thrived as a defensive back before making the jump to Division I West Virginia. However, Davis played in only one game for the Mountaineers.

In January, Davis left to begin anew with Sam Houston and joined the team for their spring practices.

“Sam Houston felt like home from the moment I first set foot on campus,” Davis told The Houston Chronicle. “As a Virginia kid that had played every snap of football in my life within driving distance of home, it was important to me that I’d play somewhere where I fit seamlessly into the culture if I was going to be so distant geographically.

“My leadership and football IQ will help me be an anchor for our secondary throughout this upcoming season.”