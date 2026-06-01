NFL Hall of Fame Receiver Raymond Berry Dies at 93

Longtime Colts legend and NFL Hall of Famer Raymond Berry has died at the age of 93.

The Colts made the announcement Monday on social media.

“People said Raymond Berry was not blessed with the size or speed of other receivers in the National Football League, but no one worked harder to refine his skills and master his craft,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “The chemistry he developed with quarterback Johnny Unitas through hours of route-running and thousands of repetitions in practice created a dynamic tandem that thought with one mind on game days.

“Together they helped the Colts win consecutive titles in the late 1950s, including the classic 1958 NFL Championship Game that served as a springboard for professional football becoming this country’s most popular sport. On top of that, there was no finer gentleman – a person who remained humble and grounded when others sought to thrust stardom upon him.”

Berry’s skills were not confined to the playing field. He also excelled as a head coach, leading the New England Patriots to their first ever Super Bowl appearance in 1985 against the Chicago Bears.

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft lauded Berry’s contributions to the franchise and his special place in the team’s history.

“Raymond Berry holds a special place in Patriots history,” Kraft said.

“He led our franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance following a remarkable playoff run, a milestone that was the greatest achievement in team history at the time. I was fortunate to get to know Raymond over the years, and one of my fondest memories was spending time with him and his son, Mark, during a trip to Israel in 2015 with several fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers. He was every bit the gentleman people knew him to be; humble, faithful, kind and deeply respected by all who knew him. The entire Patriots family joins me in mourning Raymond’s passing and celebrating a life that left a lasting impact on our franchise and the National Football League. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Berry family and all who mourn his loss.”

Over the course of 13 seasons, Berry would haul in 631 catches for 9,275 yards and 68 TDs.

While those numbers pale in comparison to what a modern receiver may accomplish, Berry’s stats were astronomical achievements for his time.

Berry is survived by three children and nine grandchildren.