Nolte: Hypocrite Nithya Raman Whines Over Staged Homeless Encampment Outside *Her* Home

Far-left Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman was brilliantly exposed as a hypocrite at the hands of some heroic organizers who staged a homeless encampment outside her home.

“We brought it to her doorstep so she can see what other people are going through,” one of the organizers told a local news outlet.

It all started back in 2024 when the Democratic Socialist councilmember attended a Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association debate while running for reelection. When asked about a law that would require homeless encampments to be at least 500 feet away from daycare centers and schools, she famously said that she had already voted against it because “I don’t think a kid is going to be safer because the tent is 500 feet away from the school.”

As the crowd booed, she arrogantly rolled her eyes at them and won reelection.

Well, over the Memorial Day weekend, a bunch of brilliant organizers gave her a taste of her own policy medicine. Watch this…

Now watch the contrast between Raman rolling her eyes back in 2024 and her recent comments about how awful it was to have this encampment outside of her home. As you can see, even though she knew it was staged, she’s still visibly rattled, especially on behalf of her kids. Still, she expresses no empathy for the everyday people all over Los Angeles dealing with the real horror of her policies:

Raman is also so out of touch, she expressed her surprise that the mayoral race is about inconvenient issues like crime n’ stuff.

Republican mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt was quick to ridicule her for this.

“Nithya thinks this election is just about bike lanes,” Pratt wrote on X. “This election is about saving our city from rampant fraud, drug addicts destroying our streets, and moms feeling unsafe everywhere they go. Nithya is a deeply unserious person, and she doesn’t have it in her to do this job.”

The primary vote for mayor concludes tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2, and the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will go on to compete in the general election. According to the polls, there are no clear frontrunners. Raman, Pratt, and incumbent Democrat Karen Bass are all bunched up, so any combination of the three could land in the top two.

I will say this…

In all my decades of watching politics, I have never seen a political race with a clearer contrast between the candidates. By any objective measure, Bass is an absolute failure. For her part, Raman is so out of touch with what’s happening in her city that she thought the race would be about bike lanes. And then there’s Pratt, who is proving to be one of the best campaigners I’ve ever seen, focusing on the bread-and-butter issues Bass has failed at and Raman doesn’t believe require her attention.

If a Spencer Pratt can’t defeat a Karen Bass or Nithya Raman to become L.A.’s next mayor, that city is lost forever because it will prove that the voters are too broken to save themselves.