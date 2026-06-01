Google Seeks Federal Approval to Release 32 Million Sterile Mosquitoes in California and Florida

Tech giant Google is pursuing government authorization to deploy up to 32 million sterile mosquitoes across California and Florida through its specialized “Debug” program designed to combat disease-carrying insects.

KTLA reports that Google has submitted applications to the EPA requesting permission to release millions of mosquitoes as part of a disease prevention initiative. The program, known as Debug, represents an unconventional approach to addressing public health threats posed by mosquito-borne illnesses.

The Debug program claims to operate on a principle of using beneficial insects to eliminate harmful ones. The initiative involves releasing male mosquitoes that carry a naturally occurring bacteria called Wolbachia, which renders them incapable of producing offspring with wild female mosquitoes. Since male mosquitoes cannot bite or spread disease, this biological intervention aims to reduce populations of disease-carrying mosquitoes over time.

Google Debug emphasizes that traditional mosquito control methods have proven inadequate. The company states on its project homepage that pesticide-based approaches are becoming less effective while posing environmental concerns. Similarly, efforts to eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed cannot address all potential breeding sites. Most diseases carried by mosquitoes lack effective vaccines or treatments, necessitating alternative strategies.

The Debug approach distinguishes itself from genetic modification techniques. Program scientists stress that their method relies on naturally occurring bacteria without employing chemicals, toxins, or genetic engineering. The technique draws upon sterile insect methods that have been safely deployed against various pests for decades.

According to documentation in the Federal Register, the EPA is currently reviewing Google’s Experimental Use Permit applications under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. The proposed timeline calls for releasing up to 16 million mosquitoes in Florida during the first year, followed by another 16 million in California during the second year.

The EPA has opened the proposal for public review and comment. Citizens interested in learning more about the project or submitting feedback can access the Federal eRulemaking Portal using docket identification number EPA-HQ-OPP-2025-3951.

The timeline for EPA review and approval remains unclear, though public comment periods typically extend several weeks to allow adequate opportunity for stakeholder input. If approved, the program would mark one of the largest deliberate insect releases in United States history.

Read more at KTLA here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.