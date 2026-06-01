WATCH: Caitlin Clark Erupts in Anger After Coach Benches Her

WNBA star Caitlin Clark furiously reacted to Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White benching her on Saturday as the the team went to be defeated by the Portland Fire.

Clark finished Saturday night’s game with just six points with a 1-0f-7 shooting percentage. During a timeout, coach White fiercely lectured Clark, leading to a tense exchange that has since gone viral. Take a look:

Clark stayed bench for the remainder of the game and the Portland Fire went on to defeat the Indiana Fever by 16 points – 100 to 84.

“The heated moment between Clark and White comes after the player declined to speak to reporters after her team’s loss to the Valkyries on Thursday,” noted the New York Post.

“In that game, Clark also struggled as she shot just 3-of-12 from the field and finished with 16 points – her season-low points tally before Saturday night,” it added.

Thus far this season, Clark has averaged 20.1 points per game while Indiana Fever has gone 4-4.