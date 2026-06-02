Fans at West Virginia University have been singing John Denver’s 1971 hit song, “Take Me Home Country Roads,” at games for decades, and now that tradition is going viral.

The song, which is only played when the Mountaineers win, has been getting a workout this year as coach Steve Sabins has led WVU’s baseball team to the Super Regionals. And after player Armani Guzman’s walk-off single beat Kentucky 6-5 in the Morgantown Regional on Sunday, ESPN2 kept its cameras rolling to catch the inspiring moment, Sports Illustrated reported.

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The song was well earned, too. The win over Kentucky gave WSU the right to host a super regional for the first time in the school’s history.

After ESPN2 broadcast the traditional song — a tradition little known outside WSU — the moment went viral, as fans and college sports enthusiasts jumped on the bandwagon and remarked on how cool it was.

Guzman, a native of New York, also had a special moment when he gave his mom a shoutout after his game-winning homer.

The Mountaineers will next host Cal Poly in the upcoming Super Regionals at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark in Granville, West Virginia.

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