REPORT: Acquisition of NFL Network Will Lead to More ESPN Layoffs

The influx of talent and staff from the newly acquired NFL Network, is expected to spark more layoffs at ESPN, Front Office Sports reports.

According to report from Ryan Glasspiegel at (FOS), ESPN employees are bracing for another round of layoffs, with the acquisition of ESPN being a primary factor.

This would not be ESPN’s first round of layoffs this year. In the spring, ESPN eliminated roughly 30 off-camera positions months ago as part of a Disney-wide effort to cut expenses. This time around, however, Glasspiegel reports that on-air talent will be among those laid off.

The upcoming round of layoffs is expected to look a lot more like the 2023 round of cuts, in which numerous and popular front-facing talent such as Jeff Van Gundy and Todd McShay.

Unlike 2023, however, this round of layoffs was foreseeable.

With the acquisition of NFL Network, ESPN now has a larger pool of employees who hold the same job. There is no indication how extensive the layoffs will be, and no indication that longtime and highly paid ESPN talent, such as Stephen A. Smith or Pat McAffee will be among the positions eliminated.