The opening game of the FIFA World Cup set down for Friday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is under threat after 96 percent of the 2,000 workers at the venue voted to strike over pay, conditions and fears attending ICE agents could upset sensitive staff.

The union UNITE HERE Local 11 represents concession workers at the stadium and they have been in a fight with venue operators Legends Global addressing a host of demands, and see a strike as the only path to a resolution.

In a press release issued Friday night, the union said: “SoFi Stadium cashiers, dishwashers, cooks, bartenders, concessions workers, and food attendants have voted 96 per cent in favor of authorising a strike, meaning workers could walk off the job at any moment if their demands are not met.

“Negotiations are scheduled to continue Monday ahead of the USA vs Paraguay match on June 12th.”

As part of the negotiations, UNITE HERE Local 11 demand FIFA direct both the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol play no role at the World Cup.

The union wants a guarantee no civil immigration enforcement will be enacted.

Talks ended late last week after multiple bargaining sessions failed to yield a compromise.

SoFi Stadium is scheduled ⁠to host eight FIFA World Cup matches.

The list includes two of the United ​States’ three group-stage matches and three knockout-stage ​matches, one of which is a quarterfinal on July 10.

The international competition begins June 11 and includes 78 matches played across the U.S.