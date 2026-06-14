UFC Delays Fight at White House By an Hour Due to Thunderstorms

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) delayed the fight at the White House by an hour, due to thunderstorms, according to multiple reports.
Greg Rosenstein, a sports editor with NBC News, shared in a post on X that the “production” of UFC Freedom 250 fight at the White House would start at 8 p.m., while the fights would “begin at 9 p.m.”
“Per UFC: the production of UFC Freedom 250 will start at 8 p.m. now, and fights begin at 9 p.m. ET,” Rosenstein said.
The New York Post reported that the “seven-fight event had been projected to last until about four hours with no plans to halt the action for anything short of lightning”:
The seven-fight event had been projected to last until about four hours with no plans to halt the action for anything short of lightning in the area — the one weather element that gives the UFC no choice but to pause for at least 30 minutes. But Weather Channel projections called for a 57 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms in the 8 p.m. hour and a 100 percent certainty of thunderstorms in the 9 p.m. hour.
UFC boss Dana White has previously stated he doesn’t care “if it snows, rains, whatever,” according to the outlet.
“You guys all played sports when you were growing up — whenever there was lightning, you’d sit the lightning out, and then when it was over, you played,” White said. “That’s what we’ll do.”
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