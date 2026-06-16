VIDEO: Iranian Fans Fight Each Other Amid War Tensions at World Cup

Fans of Iran’s national soccer team turned on each other in the World Cup stands on Monday as supporters of the Mullah regime attacked those who oppose the tyranny.

The Group G game ended in a 2-2 draw on Monday, but fans in the stands were revved up for another reason entirely as war tensions continue to cloud the skies above their country.

One video of the clashes shows fans brawling in the stands after Iran’s game against New Zealand.

And another video of the tensions shows fans carrying the flag of Iran outside the venue and engaging with detractors until the police arrived to break it all up.

Other fans inside the venue were enraged when FIFA security took away their pre-revolution Iranian flags. FIFA had ruled that only Iran’s current flag, representing the murderous Mullah regime, would be allowed in the World Cup venues.

Boos were also heard in the stadium during the playing of Iran’s current national anthem.

After the game, Iranian leaders also forced Team Iran to immediately leave U.S. soil and return to their training camp in Mexico, prompting Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei to call his team the “most oppressed team in the whole World Cup,” ESPN reported.

Coach Ghalenoei added that the fact that the team has been forced to commute between Mexico and the U.S. has hampered their recovery period.

“We spent so much time in the air commuting, they didn’t even give us time to recover,” Ghalenoei said on Monday. “After the game today, they said to us, ‘You have to leave immediately.’

“It’s very important for us to have time for recovery, but we’ve been told to return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that,” he added.

“I think perhaps our team is the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup.”

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