REPORT: Cops Investigate Assault Claims Against Jets QB Geno Smith

Police are investigating assault claims made over the weekend against Jets quarterback Geno Smith, TMZ Sports reports.

A woman named Kristen posted a video on Sunday that contained the allegations as well as images of Smith and, at the end, shows him talking to police officers.

“Today is the DAY! GENO SMITH beat my ass cause he HATES taking care of his special needs kid and can’t be left alone with him because he’d rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty.”

On Monday, The California Post reported that police responded to Smith’s home in Davie, Florida, at 4:40 PM.

According to a police representative, “no one was taken into custody on scene.”

Neither the Jets nor Smith has issued a public comment on the matter.

At this time, it’s unclear what the legal outcome of the police visit.

“Smith was a second-round pick of the Jets in 2013. He played for the Jets through 2015,” Pro Football Talk reports. “After stints with the Giants, Chargers, Seahawks, and Raiders, the Jets brought Smith back earlier this year in a trade with Las Vegas. Smith, who has 98 regular-season starts in 12 NFL seasons, is expected to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2026.